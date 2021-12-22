$425.85 Million in Sales Expected for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will announce sales of $425.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $425.14 million to $426.70 million. Aaron’s reported sales of $430.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aaron’s.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Aaron’s stock opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.98. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $762.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 16,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $383,219.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Robinson sold 18,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $473,785.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,963 shares of company stock worth $175,428 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Aaron’s by 16.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Aaron’s by 6.2% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Aaron’s by 102.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 241,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 121,976 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Aaron’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 210,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Aaron’s by 142.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 82,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 48,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aaron’s (AAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.