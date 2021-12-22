Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €91.23 ($102.51).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BNR shares. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($111.24) target price on Brenntag in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($117.98) target price on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($96.63) target price on Brenntag in a report on Monday, November 8th.

BNR stock opened at €75.40 ($84.72) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €79.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of €81.41. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($48.38) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($63.20).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

