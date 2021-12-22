Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €91.23 ($102.51).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BNR shares. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($111.24) target price on Brenntag in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($117.98) target price on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($96.63) target price on Brenntag in a report on Monday, November 8th.

BNR stock opened at €75.40 ($84.72) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €79.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of €81.41. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($48.38) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($63.20).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

