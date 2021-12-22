O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.80

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 4903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the first quarter worth $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the second quarter worth $55,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 28.6% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

