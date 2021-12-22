Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Sets New 12-Month Low at $104.29

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $104.29 and last traded at $104.53, with a volume of 6623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.07.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROST. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.15.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4,420.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 828,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $102,717,000 after purchasing an additional 810,042 shares in the last quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP grew its stake in Ross Stores by 19.2% during the second quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 127,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 9.9% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 26.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 314,641 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,016,000 after acquiring an additional 66,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 1.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,487,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $184,494,000 after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.