GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Trading Down 9.2%

Shares of GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU) traded down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.35. 501,048 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 815,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.60 price objective on shares of GoviEx Uranium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$207.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.41.

In related news, Director David Daniel Cates sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.43, for a total value of C$51,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,035,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$445,050.

GoviEx Uranium Company Profile (CVE:GXU)

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company's flagship property is the Madaouela project located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Mutanga project that consists of 3 mine permits situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project located in Mali.

