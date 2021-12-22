iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.41

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.41 and last traded at $20.43, with a volume of 5493 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.12.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.114 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

