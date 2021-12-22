First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,890.40

First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,890.40 ($24.98) and last traded at GBX 1,926 ($25.45), with a volume of 5667 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,990 ($26.29).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,100.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,214.84. The company has a market cap of £555.62 million and a PE ratio of 682.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.64.

About First Derivatives (LON:FDP)

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive accounts based marketing solution.

