First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,890.40

First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,890.40 ($24.98) and last traded at GBX 1,926 ($25.45), with a volume of 5667 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,990 ($26.29).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,100.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,214.84. The company has a market cap of £555.62 million and a PE ratio of 682.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.64.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive accounts based marketing solution.

