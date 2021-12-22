Gold Resource Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 2,349 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 851% compared to the typical volume of 247 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Gold Resource by 0.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,279,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,652,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 51,475 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the second quarter worth about $2,833,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the second quarter worth about $2,615,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the second quarter worth about $2,427,000. 37.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GORO stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. Gold Resource has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $3.78.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.03 million during the quarter. Gold Resource had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 8.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gold Resource will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

