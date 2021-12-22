American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Upgraded to Buy at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities upgraded shares of American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock.

AFIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Finance Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group raised American Finance Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Finance Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.81.

AFIN opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. American Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. This is a positive change from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently -283.32%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Finance Trust during the third quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in American Finance Trust during the third quarter worth $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Finance Trust during the second quarter worth $66,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Finance Trust during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Finance Trust during the third quarter worth $82,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

