Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Short Interest Update

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 822,900 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the November 15th total of 692,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 630,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTX. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $818,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $367,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $8,499,000.

Shares of BTX stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $80.67.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03).

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops IRX-2, a novel hd-IL-2 based therapy, to treat patients with cancer. IRX-2 delivers hd-IL-2 and other key cytokines to restore immune function in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to attack cancer cells.

