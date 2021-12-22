Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $258.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $296.00 to $258.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
BIIB has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $399.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $355.95.
BIIB stock opened at $234.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biogen has a 12-month low of $221.72 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.46.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, South State Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
