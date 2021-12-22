Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $258.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $296.00 to $258.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $399.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $355.95.

BIIB stock opened at $234.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biogen has a 12-month low of $221.72 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.46.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Biogen will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, South State Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

