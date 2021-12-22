Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Upgraded to Buy by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$160.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of C$154.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Bank of Montreal from an underperform rating to an equal weight rating and set a C$83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$134.29 to C$143.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a C$159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal to a buy rating and set a C$145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$147.75.

Shares of BMO opened at C$133.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$135.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$130.01. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$94.90 and a 12-month high of C$141.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$86.29 billion and a PE ratio of 11.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

