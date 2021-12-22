Levitee Labs (OTCMKTS:LVTTF) Short Interest Down 17.2% in November

Levitee Labs (OTCMKTS:LVTTF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the November 15th total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Separately, Fundamental Research initiated coverage on shares of Levitee Labs in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.86 price target on the stock.

Levitee Labs stock opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30. Levitee Labs has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.84.

