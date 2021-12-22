Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,016,900 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the November 15th total of 8,516,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 100,169.0 days.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65.

Get Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.