Financial Comparison: Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) versus Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) and Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Bumble and Weibo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bumble 41.61% -2.58% -1.70% Weibo 15.86% 11.38% 5.15%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bumble and Weibo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bumble 0 5 11 0 2.69 Weibo 0 2 4 0 2.67

Bumble currently has a consensus target price of $58.13, indicating a potential upside of 67.85%. Weibo has a consensus target price of $52.43, indicating a potential upside of 67.18%. Given Bumble’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bumble is more favorable than Weibo.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bumble and Weibo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bumble $488.94 million 9.15 $66.15 million $1.56 22.20 Weibo $1.69 billion 4.35 $313.36 million $1.48 21.19

Weibo has higher revenue and earnings than Bumble. Weibo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bumble, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.6% of Weibo shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bumble beats Weibo on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Weibo

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps. The company was founded in August 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

