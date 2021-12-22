Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.27.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In other Aptiv news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $938,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,629. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 102.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 33.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APTV opened at $158.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.39. The company has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.08. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $122.72 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.