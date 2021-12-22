Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.67.

RXRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $42.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.23.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.43% and a negative net margin of 1,425.23%. The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dean Y. Li sold 5,626 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $112,745.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 2,500 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $46,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,236 shares of company stock worth $766,476 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $200,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,797,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,675,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,064,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. 29.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

