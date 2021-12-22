Financial Comparison: Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Adverum Biotechnologies and Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies N/A -37.80% -30.35% Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A -221.88% -35.55%

This table compares Adverum Biotechnologies and Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies $250,000.00 734.18 -$117.51 million ($1.52) -1.23 Acumen Pharmaceuticals $1.44 million 198.70 -$7.32 million N/A N/A

Acumen Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Adverum Biotechnologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.9% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Adverum Biotechnologies and Acumen Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies 0 8 0 0 2.00 Acumen Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Adverum Biotechnologies currently has a consensus target price of $5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 185.20%. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 253.61%. Given Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Acumen Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Adverum Biotechnologies.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

