NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $185.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.71.

NIKE stock opened at $166.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $263.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.18 and its 200 day moving average is $160.39. NIKE has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,339 shares of company stock valued at $41,822,585 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in NIKE by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 3.8% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its position in NIKE by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.4% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 4.0% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

