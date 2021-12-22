1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Given New $28.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on ONEM. Morgan Stanley started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist cut their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 1Life Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. 1Life Healthcare has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average is $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.45.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $46,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 33.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About 1Life Healthcare
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
