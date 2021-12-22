1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Given New $28.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ONEM. Morgan Stanley started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist cut their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 1Life Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. 1Life Healthcare has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average is $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.45.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. The firm had revenue of $151.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $46,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 33.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

