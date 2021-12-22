Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Turing from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.11. Turing has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that Turing will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turing stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 872,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,057,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.29% of Turing at the end of the most recent reporting period.

