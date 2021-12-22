North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

NOA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, North American Construction Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.69.

NYSE:NOA opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.85.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $131.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 897,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after acquiring an additional 170,887 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. 43.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

