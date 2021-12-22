Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.33.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $67.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $68.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 131.84%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Edison International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,930,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,275,000 after buying an additional 52,101 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Edison International by 7.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Edison International by 6.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 501,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,025,000 after acquiring an additional 30,382 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 7.4% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 57,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 49.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,329,000 after buying an additional 842,888 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

