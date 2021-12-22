Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Marathon Oil’s robust operational metrics suggest strong long-term cash flows that should support higher price points for the shares. The wells drilled by Marathon have low oil price breakeven costs and need just $35 a barrel to be profitable. Marathon continues to cut down costs substantially and is striving to achieve a 30% decrease in production and G&A costs in 2021 compared to the 2019 levels. Besides, the company’s significant debt maturities mostly fall after 2025. However, Marathon's increasing costs and expenses over the past few quarters has dampened investors’ confidence. One also need to factor the pressure on Marathon's top line that has consistently declined over the past 3 years. These factors, plus the company's high oil exposure, account for the conservative stance on Marathon at the moment.”

MRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup raised Marathon Oil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average of $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of -262.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 3.02. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $17.59.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -399.93%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 65.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 48,770 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 10.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 212,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,458,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,961,000 after acquiring an additional 104,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 73.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 80,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 33,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

