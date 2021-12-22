Brokerages Expect Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Phunware’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.05). Phunware reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phunware will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Phunware.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Phunware had a negative net margin of 363.83% and a negative return on equity of 248.37%. The company had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

PHUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Phunware from $2.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of Phunware in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phunware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Phunware from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHUN. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Phunware during the 2nd quarter valued at about $433,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Phunware by 343.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 178,442 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Phunware during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phunware by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,365,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 170,371 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phunware by 24.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 129,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PHUN opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. Phunware has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $295.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 13.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

