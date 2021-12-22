Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 550 to GBX 510. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Synthomer traded as low as GBX 380.36 ($5.03) and last traded at GBX 385 ($5.09), with a volume of 45175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 388.80 ($5.14).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Synthomer in a report on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.27) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.91) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synthomer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 571.88 ($7.56).

Get Synthomer alerts:

In related news, insider Alexander G. Catto acquired 35,000 shares of Synthomer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 386 ($5.10) per share, with a total value of £135,100 ($178,491.21). Also, insider Roberto Gualdoni bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 405 ($5.35) per share, for a total transaction of £81,000 ($107,015.46).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 469.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 503.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of £1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.75.

Synthomer Company Profile (LON:SYNT)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.