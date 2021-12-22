-$0.36 EPS Expected for Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) to report ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.30). Magenta Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MGTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 436.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 29.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.05. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $14.20.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

