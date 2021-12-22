-$0.04 EPS Expected for Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Phunware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). Phunware posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phunware will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Phunware.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 million. Phunware had a negative net margin of 363.83% and a negative return on equity of 248.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PHUN. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Phunware from $2.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phunware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of Phunware in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Phunware from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHUN opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. Phunware has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 13.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHUN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Phunware by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Phunware in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Phunware by 81.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 20,812 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Phunware in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in Phunware in the third quarter valued at $122,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

