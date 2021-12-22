$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. RadNet posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RadNet.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. RadNet had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

RDNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $999,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $274,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,650. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the second quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RadNet by 51.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RadNet by 1,026.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of RadNet by 4,373.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average of $31.14. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 1.70. RadNet has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RadNet (RDNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.