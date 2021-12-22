Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) PT Raised to $53.00 at Truist Securities

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price hoisted by Truist Securities from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BSX. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.72.

BSX opened at $41.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.75 and its 200-day moving average is $43.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $34.19 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The company has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $8,628,722.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $30,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,463 shares of company stock valued at $19,761,709 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,024,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,861,000 after purchasing an additional 13,705 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,596,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

