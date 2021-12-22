Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $62.10

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$62.10 and traded as low as C$59.14. Open Text shares last traded at C$60.26, with a volume of 731,363 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$62.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$63.43.

In other Open Text news, Senior Officer Gordon Allan Davies sold 11,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.64, for a total transaction of C$823,459.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,066,642.55. Also, Senior Officer Christopher James Mcgourlay sold 4,004 shares of Open Text stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.67, for a total transaction of C$274,950.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at C$878,962.02. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,094 shares of company stock worth $7,628,345.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

