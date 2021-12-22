Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,034.48

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,034.48 ($13.67) and traded as low as GBX 1,004 ($13.26). Alliance Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,014 ($13.40), with a volume of 82,037 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,034.48. The company has a market cap of £3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Get Alliance Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.83 ($0.08) per share. This is a positive change from Alliance Trust’s previous dividend of $3.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.06%.

In related news, insider Christopher Samuel bought 56 shares of Alliance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,005 ($13.28) per share, for a total transaction of £562.80 ($743.56).

Alliance Trust Company Profile (LON:ATST)

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.