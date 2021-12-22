Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.29

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.29 and traded as low as $31.57. Great Western Bancorp shares last traded at $31.84, with a volume of 390,459 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 41.34%. The company had revenue of $109.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.45%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,384,000 after buying an additional 156,878 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 12.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,687,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,114,000 after acquiring an additional 296,674 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 15.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,274,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,480,000 after purchasing an additional 311,601 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,830,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,927,000 after purchasing an additional 198,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,518,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

