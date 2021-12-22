Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) to post $29.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.90 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares reported sales of $25.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $115.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $114.52 million to $116.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $120.86 million, with estimates ranging from $119.30 million to $123.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $29.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.94.

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $565.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average of $26.27.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $27,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $401,693 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,097,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after purchasing an additional 25,832 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 654,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,671,000 after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 516.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 330,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after purchasing an additional 26,399 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

