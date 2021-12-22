Short Interest in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Increases By 18.1%

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,243,400 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the November 15th total of 1,053,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 888.1 days.

ADDDF stock opened at $279.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $309.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.45. adidas has a one year low of $267.00 and a one year high of $406.19.

About adidas

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

