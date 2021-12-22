Short Interest in Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Increases By 19.2%

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,200 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the November 15th total of 115,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,382.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLUIF opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. Fluidra has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $43.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average of $40.89.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fluidra in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

