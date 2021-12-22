Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Short Interest Down 17.3% in November

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 554,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the November 15th total of 670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 62.2 days.

CADNF stock opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.96. Cascades has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $14.66.

Get Cascades alerts:

CADNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Cascades from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$19.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.14.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.