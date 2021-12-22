Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.29

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and traded as low as $2.47. Bellerophon Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 962,015 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of -0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 242.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 48.9% in the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 90,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 29,878 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 10.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 23,273 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.