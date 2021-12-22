Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Hits New 1-Year High at $67.19

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.19 and last traded at $67.00, with a volume of 1876913 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.36.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

In other news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $701,832.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,129 shares of company stock worth $8,546,693 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jabil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,155,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,839,000 after buying an additional 41,278 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,649,000 after acquiring an additional 383,062 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Jabil by 7.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,438,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,857,000 after acquiring an additional 232,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,724,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,710,000 after acquiring an additional 58,015 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

