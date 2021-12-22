Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Truist Securities

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its target price decreased by Truist Securities from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. Vericel has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $68.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average is $49.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,985.00 and a beta of 1.99.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.07 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vericel will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $252,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $505,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,650 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 559.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vericel by 1,415.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vericel in the second quarter worth $150,000.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

