Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Given “Hold” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$66.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on QSR. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$72.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI raised Restaurant Brands International to a buy rating and set a C$75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating and a C$65.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a C$80.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$77.04.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

QSR stock opened at C$75.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.57, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.48. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of C$69.42 and a 1 year high of C$87.32. The firm has a market cap of C$23.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$74.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$78.71.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0400002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.674 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.54%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.