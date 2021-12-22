Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Hold

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Josemaria Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of Josemaria Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Josemaria Resources from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of Josemaria Resources stock opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84. Josemaria Resources has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.20.

Josemaría Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its property portfolio includes Los Helados, and Josemaria. The company was founded on February 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

