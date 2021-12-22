JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “$240.00” Price Target for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UPS. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.64.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE UPS opened at $207.10 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.35.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $562,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.