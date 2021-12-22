Comparing Compass (NYSE:COMP) & Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA)

Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) and Compass (NYSE:COMP) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Venus Acquisition and Compass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venus Acquisition N/A -36.07% -2.09% Compass -5.95% -202.41% -12.75%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Venus Acquisition and Compass, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Compass 0 2 8 0 2.80

Compass has a consensus price target of $21.56, suggesting a potential upside of 123.37%. Given Compass’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Compass is more favorable than Venus Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.5% of Venus Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of Compass shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Venus Acquisition and Compass’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venus Acquisition N/A N/A -$120,000.00 N/A N/A Compass $3.72 billion 1.02 -$270.20 million N/A N/A

Venus Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compass.

Summary

Venus Acquisition beats Compass on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Venus Acquisition

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc., doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

