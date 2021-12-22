Zacks: Analysts Expect Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $286.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) to post sales of $286.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $286.00 million and the highest is $286.61 million. Standard Motor Products posted sales of $282.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.22. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $370.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

In other Standard Motor Products news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $56,112.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 8,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $369,172.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,595,573 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMP. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 47,709.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,160 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,148,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 134,459 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 160,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 95,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 170.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 102,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 64,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

SMP stock opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. Standard Motor Products has a one year low of $39.09 and a one year high of $54.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average of $46.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

