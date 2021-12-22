Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $4.60 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hippo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.40 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hippo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE HIPO opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.75. Hippo has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $15.05.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hippo will post -20.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Assaf Wand purchased 40,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $150,405.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Richard Mccathron purchased 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 73,650 shares of company stock valued at $273,975 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hippo during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hippo in the third quarter worth $57,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hippo in the third quarter worth $58,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hippo in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hippo in the third quarter worth $70,000. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

