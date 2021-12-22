Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MKFG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markforged from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markforged presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.80.

Shares of MKFG opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. Markforged has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.48.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Markforged will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $113,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 19,329 shares of company stock worth $139,070 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. 35.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

