SFL (NYSE:SFL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded SFL from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.19.

Shares of NYSE SFL opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SFL has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $9.17. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 0.90.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SFL will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -88.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFL. Nwam LLC grew its stake in SFL by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SFL by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in SFL by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 15,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in SFL by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SFL by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

