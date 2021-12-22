Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) PT Lowered to $12.00 at HC Wainwright

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on APTO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $133.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.65. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $7.20.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Rafael Bejar bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $25,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erich Platzer purchased 270,000 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 316,465 shares of company stock worth $395,926. 8.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

