Wedbush Trims Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Target Price to $130.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Wedbush from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.50% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.49 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FISV. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

FISV stock opened at $105.26 on Monday. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $92.06 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $4,537,434.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

